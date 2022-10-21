Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $147,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 79,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 68,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. jvl associates llc increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 54,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 22,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

