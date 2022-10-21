Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.5% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 79,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 68,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. jvl associates llc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 54,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 22,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.74. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

