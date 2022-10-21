Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 503,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Apple by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 114,049 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 128,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Shares of AAPL opened at $143.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.74. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

