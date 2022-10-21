Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.5% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 114,049 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 128,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 296,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 61,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

