Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 17.2% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $68,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.74. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

