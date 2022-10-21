Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $190.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $190.00 price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Shares of AAPL opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

