Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $185.00 by UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $185.00 price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAPL. Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.