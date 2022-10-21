Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.54. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 39.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 791,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 223,960 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

