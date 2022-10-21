Arjuna Capital Purchases 523 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arjuna Capital raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 8.5% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 296,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,551,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 61,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,054,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 650,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,988,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

