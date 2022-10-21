ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Insider Jørgen Lindemann Purchases 48,000 Shares

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($318,414.69).

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 537 ($6.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 661.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,033.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £536.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1,790.00. ASOS Plc has a one year low of GBX 439.63 ($5.31) and a one year high of GBX 2,953 ($35.68).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($15.22) price target on ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.27) price target on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,765.77 ($21.34).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Further Reading

