Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,873 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Unifi by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 15.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 50.9% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 269,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 90,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 13.8% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UFI shares. CJS Securities downgraded Unifi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unifi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

UFI opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.15 million. Unifi had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 3.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

