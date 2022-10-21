Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 2,045 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,130 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive stock opened at $118.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.66 and a 1-year high of $129.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average is $117.37.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

