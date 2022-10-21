Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 5,738 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,083 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth $57,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 16.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 50.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $552.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.47.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Community Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

