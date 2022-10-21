Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 61,093 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 283.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,093 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

