Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in HomeStreet by 28.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in HomeStreet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

HomeStreet Stock Down 4.7 %

HomeStreet stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a market cap of $539.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.10. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Stories

