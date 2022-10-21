Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 41,266 Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 41,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $2,711,000. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $2,589,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 5,643.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 56,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Camtek Price Performance
NASDAQ CAMT opened at $22.93 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAMT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.
Camtek Company Profile
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
