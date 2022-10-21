Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 41,266 Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 41,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $2,711,000. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $2,589,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 5,643.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 56,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $22.93 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAMT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

