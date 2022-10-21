Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,214 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2,279.2% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 131,087 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,990,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ferguson by 1,284.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,174,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $102.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.68. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $101.02 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ferguson from £132 ($159.50) to £125 ($151.04) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,091.30.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

