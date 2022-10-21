Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 17,013 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,172,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,703,000 after purchasing an additional 82,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 50.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 2.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 931,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $90,737.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,081.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $90,737.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,081.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $94,455.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,557.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,916 shares of company stock valued at $468,710. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SI-BONE Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on SIBN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $592.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.12. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 8.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. The business had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.