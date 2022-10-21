Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 17,579 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. ING Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.