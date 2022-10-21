Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after buying an additional 63,088 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 38,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 35,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KOP. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE KOP opened at $22.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $469.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

