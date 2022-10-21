Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 941,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,978 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 260,211 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 132,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 67,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ADVM. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $0.86 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,082 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $43,957.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

