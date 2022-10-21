Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,247,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in argenx by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Up 0.3 %

ARGX opened at $361.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.07. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $249.50 and a 52 week high of $403.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.76) by $0.95. argenx had a negative net margin of 538.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($408.16) to €425.00 ($433.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.07.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.