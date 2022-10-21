Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 2,058.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 285,400 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,672,000 after acquiring an additional 339,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after acquiring an additional 918,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,264,000 after buying an additional 508,754 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,808,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,708 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 970,889 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $627.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $76,773.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,049.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $50,265.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,993.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $76,773.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,049.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,695 shares of company stock worth $573,306 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

