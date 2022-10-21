Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.7% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,711,000 after purchasing an additional 165,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,511,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,168,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,160,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,972,000 after purchasing an additional 221,114 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Kornit Digital stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.23 and a beta of 1.74. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

