Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.02 Million Stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,580 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

FS Bancorp Cuts Dividend

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSBW. Raymond James lowered shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Bancorp

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,070.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

