Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,275 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLRS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 163.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 460,411 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $7,336,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 547,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on VLRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of VLRS opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $874.57 million, a PE ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 2.43.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.58 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

