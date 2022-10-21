Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,105 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 37.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $257.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.78.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

