Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,772 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $624.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.