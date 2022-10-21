Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,998 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 70,704 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,896,000 after purchasing an additional 920,425 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after acquiring an additional 878,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,014,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,455,000 after acquiring an additional 486,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

