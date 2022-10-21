Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.22 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.