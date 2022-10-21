Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Corning by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 138,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 31.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Corning by 26.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 439,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 90,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corning by 80.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 41,229 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

