Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 72.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 200,600 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 200,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of THR stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $557.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $95.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.42 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

