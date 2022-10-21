Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 222.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,834 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Hess Midstream by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,181,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,460,000 after buying an additional 142,719 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hess Midstream by 2,108.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,619,000 after buying an additional 2,851,994 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hess Midstream by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,398,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after buying an additional 180,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 478,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of HESM opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.63. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.556 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.09%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

