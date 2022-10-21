Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,684 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $112.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.14. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

