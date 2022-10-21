Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,744 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 66.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of OneMain to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMF opened at $30.19 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.61.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

