Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 152,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

