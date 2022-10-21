Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 130,001 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 445.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,001 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Airgain were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIRG. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 1.2% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 510,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Airgain by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Airgain by 18.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $7.48 on Friday. Airgain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $76.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.26 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

