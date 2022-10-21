Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 35,374 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,374 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 325 Capital LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 61.1% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 938,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 355,861 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in American Public Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 100.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 49,895 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in American Public Education by 861.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 15.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 99,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APEI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.13 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

