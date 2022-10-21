Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 65,160 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 539.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,236 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,160 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 312.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 52,682 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth $491,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $12.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $442.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 30.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMNB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

