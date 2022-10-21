Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Oracle by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

