Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,507,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,362,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Fairholme Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 302,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,754,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,002,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $42.94 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

