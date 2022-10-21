Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,145,334 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,145,334 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Condire Management LP lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.8% during the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,048,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 641,153 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 53.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $210.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.14). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.