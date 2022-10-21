Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,873,554 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873,554 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $85.03 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

