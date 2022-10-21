Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 33,029 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,029 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 75.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 15.4% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.4 %

ADUS stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $108.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,664. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.