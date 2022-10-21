Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 42,909 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,909 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MG. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 37,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.17 million, a P/E ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. Mistras Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $179.03 million during the quarter.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

