Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 48,986 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,986 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 37.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 29.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 53,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 51.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 58.4% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.09.

Etsy Stock Up 3.3 %

ETSY stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.81. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $290,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,071,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $290,016.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,242.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,366 shares of company stock worth $15,044,016. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

