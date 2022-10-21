Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 142.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 180,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 105,948 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 726,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 92,733 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,158,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,144,000 after acquiring an additional 81,355 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,975,000 after acquiring an additional 70,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,561,000 after buying an additional 47,683 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $83.39.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

