Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Flushing Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,519,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,303,000 after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 144,279 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flushing Financial

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $110,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,175.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of FFIC opened at $19.79 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $593.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $72.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flushing Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

