Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,607 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.