Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 34,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CC opened at $28.59 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chemours from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

